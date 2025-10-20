Rockingham pupils third in football tournament

Pupils from Rockingham Primary Academy, a school in the David Ross Education Trust, took part in a football masterclass, then played against other primary schools in the trust, proudly finishing in third place.

Children from Corby who took part in the DRET Football Horizon Sport Day, spent the morning at Lodge Park Academy learning to develop key technical and tactical skills. Pupils were coached through a series of sessions, working on ball skills, passing, possession, co-ordination and awareness. Through fun, fast-paced activities, the children tried dribbling challenges and passing combinations and had a chance to work on their techniques whilst building confidence and team work. In the afternoon, pupils put their new skills into practice, in a competitive play against other schools in the trust.

Kelvin and Agata said of their experience:

“It was good to play the matches against the other schools. It was intense but when I got my medal I felt really proud.”

Pupils from Rockingham Primary Academy in Corby enjoy taking part in a football skills day

“The football was really fun and I liked how we got to practice and play games in the morning. I was really happy when I got my certificate.”

Sarah Sears, principal of Rockingham Primary Academy said: “Our children played brilliantly, showing great teamwork, sportsmanship and determination throughout. Well done to everyone involved, and a fantastic effort from Team Rockingham!”

Simon Rose, interim CEO for the David Ross Education Trust said: “I am delighted to see so many of our pupils taking part in the Football Horizon Sport Day. This is a brilliant mix of learning new skills and then putting them into play at a competitive level. Well done to everyone who took part.”