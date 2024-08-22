Results: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students this morning at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy are celebrating fantastic exam results.

We are incredibly proud of the progress students make during their time at the Sir Christopher Hatton Academy. Results indicate that once again, progress at the Academy is strong. A special mention must go to our highest achieving students. The following students achieved grades 7 or higher in eight or more of the subjects they have studied: Nicole Niedzialkowska, Abi Ndoci, Tymoteusz Maczka, Andrew Dankyi, Lani Bwomosa, Amelie Brown, Oliwier Michalik, Meera Katwa, Aryan Mistry, Bryony Cook, Kacper Cieslak, Jessica Love, Colm Pearce, Lisa Perera, Hassan Alim, Ethan Cebula, Emily Houghton and Chantelle Njonjo.

We would also like to congratulate those students who achieved incredible progress during their time at the Academy. This year the individual students who have made the most progress during their time at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy were: Lisa Perera, Laila Ali, Hilary Thai, Hassan Alim, Linda Jespere, Alanna Loka, Yashaswini Bhaskaran, Euan Brown, Poppy Wingrove, Ujaas Kumar, Christopher Pablo and Kaiska Ongoum Olinga.

Mr Mitchell and Mr Salisbury, Co-Principals, said: “We are very proud that our Year 11 2024 Cohort who have achieved such well-deserved grades after all of their hard work, focus and determination. We wish to acknowledge our tenacious staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure the best outcomes, and extend our thanks and gratitude to parents who have supported the Academy and their children. We wish the Year 11 2024 Cohort our very best wishes as they take their next steps into the future.”