Recruitment, Skills and Careers event Kettering Tresham 24th June 2025
Following an astounding response from local employers we are thrilled to announce our upcoming Recruitment, Skills and Careers event taking place on Tuesday 24th June 2025 at Tresham College, Kettering. This event is designed to connect job seekers with exciting career opportunities across a range of sectors including care, manufacturing, construction, retail, hospitality and many more.
The recruitment event will run from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, offering attendees the chance to:
• Meet hiring managers
• Learn about current job openings and career paths
• Participate in on-the-spot interviews
• Discover the company culture and employee benefits
• Network with professionals in the industry
• Receive employability support and access to training opportunities
Event Details:
• What: Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event
• When: Tuesday 24th June 2025, 3.30pm to 5.30pm
• Where: Tresham College Kettering, Windmill Avenue, Kettering,NN15 6ER
• Cost: Free to attend
This event is open to all.