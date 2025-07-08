Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event draws big crowds at Tresham College, Kettering

From left to right - Councillor Jan O’Hara, Executive Member for Planning and Economic Growth, NNC - Adriano Cicceri, Employer Adviser, Department for Work and Pensions - Vic Wright, Business Support Officer, Economic Development Team, NNC - Amanda Hobson, Employer Services Consultant at Workpays - Greg Ward, Principal Regeneration Officer, Economic Development Team, NNC - Cheryl Needham, Head of Adult and Community Learning at Tresham College (part of The Bedford College Group).

The Bedford College Group recently hosted a hugely successful Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event (24/6) at its Tresham College Kettering campus, in collaboration with Jobcentre Plus, Workpays, and North Northamptonshire Council.

The event attracted over 600 attendees, including students, job seekers, and members of the local community, all eager to explore career and training opportunities across the region. With more than 50 employers representing key sectors such as care, manufacturing, construction, retail, hospitality, emergency services and the armed forces, the event was a vibrant showcase of the career pathways available both locally and beyond.

Cheryl Needham, Head of Adult and Community Learning at Tresham College (part of The Bedford College Group), praised the energy and engagement throughout the event: “It was fantastic to see so many members of our community, from young people to adults exploring a new direction, actively engaging with employers and training providers. The event was a brilliant opportunity to highlight the real potential available in our region. It proves just how powerful collaboration can be when education, local authorities and industry come together to open doors for people of all ages.”

Organisations in attendance included Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Kettering General Hospital, the British Army, Lidl, Vista Care, and the Shaw Trust, among many others. Each employer brought valuable insights and opportunities to the day, ranging from immediate vacancies to long-term career planning advice.

Councillor Jan O’Hara, Executive Member for Planning and Economic Growth, added: “We are incredibly proud to have supported the Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event at Tresham College, which was a resounding success. Events like this are vital for connecting our residents with hundreds of career and training opportunities showcasing the breadth of talent and ambition across North Northamptonshire to potential employers. I am also delighted that we were able to share details of opportunities available within the Council.

“Our collaboration with The Bedford College Group, Jobcentre Plus and most recently WorkPays continues to be a shining example of how local authorities and key stakeholders can work together to empower individuals, strengthen communities, and drive economic growth. We look forward to building on this momentum and supporting more initiatives that help shape a skilled and future-ready workforce for our region.”

Tresham College also played a central role by offering expert guidance on its wide range of courses, T-Levels, adult education, and apprenticeship programmes, helping attendees understand how to upskill or retrain for future careers.

The Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event not only provided a vital platform for immediate job opportunities but also showcased the long-term training and development options essential for growing a skilled and future-ready workforce in Northamptonshire and the wider region.

Adriano Cicceri, Employer Adviser, Department for Work and Pensions commented: “For the third year running it was a pleasure to organise the Recruitment, Skills and Careers event with Tresham College in Kettering, North Northamptonshire Council and Workpays. The event has got bigger and better with more employers wanting to attend to showcase their vacancies. Just one week after jobseekers are starting to attend their job interviews arranged through the event and some have even started work as a direct result. Jobcentre Plus’s Employer Offer is free and we can help local Employers in a number of ways to fill their vacancies with skilled, job ready and suitable candidates that match Employers Vacancies. Please get in touch with your local Jobcentre’s Employer Advisers.”

Amanda Hobson, Employer Services Consultant at Workpays said: “Strategic partnerships are vital to our success, and we’re proud to benefit from a strong relationship with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Tresham College, part of the wider Bedford College Group.

“At Workpays, we’re committed to helping individuals find employment, upskill, or change careers while also supporting employers through fully funded recruitment and staff training. By working collaboratively with our partners, we create an environment where we gain real-time visibility of those who need support. This enables us to match individuals with the right opportunities, using the skills and exceptional network we foster within this dynamic and empowering setting.”

With strong local partnerships and continued investment in skills and education, The Bedford College Group remains committed to being at the heart of economic growth and opportunity in the area.

To find out more about the courses available across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/