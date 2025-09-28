Real Talk Project brings mental health support to secondary schools

I’m proud to be launching The Real Talk Project across schools in North Northamptonshire, a programme designed to help young people open up about their mental health and wellbeing.

The project is rooted in my book Fake Smiles, which I wrote for every student I’ve worked with who needed mental health support. In fact, all the students I’ve had the privilege of working with have contributed to the development of Real Talk. Their voices, their stories, and their experiences are the reason this project exists.

Through a series of PSHE lessons for Year 8 pupils, Real Talk covers issues that matter deeply to young people, including cyberbullying, friendships, self-esteem, and counselling. These lessons are designed to support teachers with structured, age-appropriate resources that make sensitive discussions both safe and effective.

Every session adheres to PSHE Association guidelines, with safeguarding at the forefront of the work.

Teachers already do an incredible job in the classroom. Real Talk is about supporting them and making it easier for young people to explore these challenging yet vital issues. My mission has always been to ensure that every student can speak openly, feel heard, and find positive ways forward.

Schools interested in booking Real Talk sessions can contact me directly at:[email protected]