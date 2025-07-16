Reading Initiative achieves remarkable success for local care home residents and Moulton School students

In recent months, Moulton School and College students have successfully concluded a transformative reading program, thanks in large part to the enthusiastic participation of residents from Brampton View Care Home in Northampton.

This innovative reading initiative was meticulously designed to improve the educational experience for students. Over a span of several months, students made weekly visits to the care home, where they collaborated with residents to tackle challenges related to reading, comprehension, and confidence. Through these interactions, strong bonds formed between students and their resident buddies.

The program allowed students to select short stories to read alongside their resident partners, providing ample opportunity for discussion, clarification of unfamiliar words, and a deeper understanding of the material. The rapport developed was so profound that some students have chosen to spend their personal time visiting the residents outside of school hours, significantly enriching the lives of those at Brampton View Care Home.

During the final session, students and teachers came together to present a heart-warming moment for the residents. They presented a beautifully crafted montage picture frame that showcased the special bond formed between the residents and students as they worked side by side. The students had also written thank you cards to each individual resident. The residents were genuinely touched by this thoughtful gesture, feeling overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness displayed by the students and teachers. It was a truly memorable occasion that highlighted the spirit of collaboration and community.

Michelle Bowman, the Lead for Literacy at Moulton School, reflected on the initiative, stating, “The project has achieved our goals—enhancing reading fluency and confidence in reading aloud among our students. More importantly, the relationships built with the residents have profoundly enriched our students' lives. It has been a privilege to witness the laughter and conversations shared each week as they discovered common ground through the joy of reading. We are immensely grateful for the warm welcome we've received every Thursday!”

Residents expressed their heartfelt sentiments, sharing, “We are saddened that this is the final week of the students’ visits, and we eagerly look forward to their return. We have forged some wonderful friendships.”

Brampton View Care Home acknowledges the significant advantages of intergenerational activities. These interactions not only promote vital communication and social skills but also enhance language proficiency and reading confidence among all participants. Furthermore, they foster empathy and kindness in children, helping them cultivate a positive perspective on aging and the elderly.