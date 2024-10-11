Raising awareness on World Mental Health Day through Hello Yellow for YoungMinds Fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday 10th October 2024, In a heartfelt commitment to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing of both pupils and employees, Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) took a significant step to create a supportive and nurturing environment in its schools in Corby & Milton Keynes.

As part of their ongoing efforts, the organisation marked this year's World Mental Health Day by wearing yellow to raise awareness and funds for YoungMinds, a leading charity focused on young people's mental health.

On World Mental Health Day, IFtL schools and the central Trust office were transformed into a sea of yellow, with employees and pupils joining together to show solidarity for young people facing mental health challenges. Through this event, they were able to raise much-needed funds for YoungMinds, helping to support their vital work in providing mental health support for children and young people across the UK.

Victoria Blackmore, Head of Safeguarding, Health, Children and Families added; ‘At IFtL We believe that the wellbeing and Mental Health of our children is of paramount importance. We are committed to fostering a culture where the mental health of the children and young people is considered through every aspect of both school life and home life. We understand that when children are mentally healthy and well-supported, they are more engaged in their learning and inspired to become the best versions of themselves. Our Mental Health and Wellbeing strategy is at the heart of our values, driving a culture of care and support for all and this includes ensuring that both staff and families in our care’s wellbeing is supported as well’.

children in one of our IFtL schools

Key Highlights of their Mental Health Initiatives Include:

Wellbeing Programs for colleagues: Regular mental health workshops, access to professional counselling services, and flexible work options to ensure employees have the resources they need to prioritise their mental health.

Pupil Support Programs: They offer a wide range of mental health initiatives for pupils, including access to school counsellors, peer support networks, and mental health awareness campaigns to help break the stigma around mental health in schools.

Whole-School Approach: Their schools have implemented whole-school wellbeing frameworks that integrate mental health education into everyday activities, ensuring pupils feel supported both academically and emotionally.

Some of the Core team

Ongoing Collaboration: They work closely with mental health charities and local healthcare providers to offer tailored support for both pupils, employees and families who may be struggling with mental health challenges.

Sarah Bennett, Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are deeply committed to the mental health and wellbeing of our entire community. We believe that promoting mental health awareness and offering tangible support is not just a responsibility but a core part of our ethos. By prioritising the wellbeing of our children, colleagues and families, we create an environment where everyone feels supported and wrapped around.