Pupils go for gold at fifth annual EMAT Olympic Day

More than 500 pupils from 11 schools took part in an unforgettable Olympic Day competition yesterday (June 26th) featuring two double Olympic athletes.

East Midlands Academy Trust hosted its fifth annual EMAT Olympic Day, bringing together pupils from its own schools as well as five schools from other trusts for a day of athletics.

Pupils were joined at Corby Athletics Stadium by Anita Neil, the first black female to represent Great Britain, and 100m sprinter James Dasaolu, who raced against Usain Bolt at London 2012.

James, the second fastest British man on record behind Linford Christie, said: “For me, this is where it all began. My exposure to track came at a sporting event in school and it’s important that kids are active and they find joy in it.

“It’s not always about winning, sometimes it is just about taking part and the team events here today are amazing for that.”

The event was not just a celebration of sport but also offered 11 students to opportunity to work alongside Sky Sports presenter Dave Fulton to report on the action as it was broadcast live on the EMAT YouTube channel.

The schools taking part were Bozeat Primary School, Castle Academy in Northampton, Cogenhoe Primary School, Hardingstone Academy, Irchester Community Primary School, Kettering Buccleuch Academy, Northampton International Academy, Orchard Academy in Milton Keynes, Prince William School in Oundle, Prince William School in Oundle and Wollaston School.

EMAT chief executive Josh Coleman said: “This is the fifth annual #EMATters Olympics Day and it’s a truly unique event that we put together for both our own schools and for some outside of our trust, bringing them together under the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

“It’s a day that is about sport and wellbeing but also includes some fantastic opportunities from the world of media, with our live broadcast hosted by Dave Fulton and our amazing student reporters.

“It’s been a magnificent event and a real joy to see so many happy faces, which is exactly what we aim to achieve.”