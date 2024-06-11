Pupils at Woodnewton-ALC display ‘Outstanding’ behaviour & attitudes in a ‘Good' school, say Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a two-day visit in April, the 846-pupil primary school for 2 – 11 year olds located in Corby, North Northamptonshire was rated ‘Good’ in all areas, with an ‘Outstanding’ rating for pupils’ behaviour and attitudes.

Woodnewton A learning community is part of Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) multi-academy trust and the school is led by Kim Kemp, Headteacher and Kate West, Head of School.

Ofsted inspectors noted that “This is a vibrant school where pupils work hard. This is because the school is ambitious for all its pupils. Pupils’ attitudes to their learning, and their behaviour, are exceptional.” The report went on to say that “Pupils show sustained levels of concentration in lessons. They are keen to do their best.” Other comments include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school provides opportunities to broaden pupils’ horizons”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SLT team

“Pupils learn the importance of respecting difference.”

“Pupils feel their needs are well supported”.

“Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. There is a genuine feel of mutual respect between staff and pupils”.

“The school is tenacious to ensure that all pupils attend school regularly”.

Chair of Governors & Headteacher

“Pupils learn how to be active citizens”.

Inspectors carried out six deep dives into subject areas including reading, maths and art. Throughout the inspection, inspectors focused on how the needs of children with SEND are met through individual support plans and in specialist provision, noting that “relationships between adults and pupils are strong and respectful”. In addition, inspectors spoke to children, parents, school colleagues and governors to gain their views on how it feels to be a part of the school.

Adam Palmer, Chair of Governors commented; “We are delighted that our most recent Ofsted inspection has concluded with the school maintaining its 'Good' rating and recognised the ‘Outstanding’ behaviour and attitudes our children display each day. The strong leadership, management, commitment of everyone within school and support from IFtL all contribute to our continued success. We place great importance on providing a supportive environment where all pupils can thrive and have a positive relationship with our families and the wider community."

Kim Kemp, Headteacher at Woodnewton A Learning Community, said: “We are delighted with the findings of the recent Ofsted inspection. The report confirms what we see every day – pupils who are dedicated to their learning, supported by all our school colleagues who are equally dedicated to helping each child achieve their best. I am very proud of our children and colleagues, and I would like to thank parents and carers for their continued support. We have achieved a great deal by striving for excellence and working together towards our shared goals.”

Kate West, Head of School also said; “We are all thrilled and extremely proud with the report. Here at Woodnewton we always talk about great relationships and working together as a team; this report truly reflects what is important to us. We will continue our efforts to deliver a high standard of education and ensure every child fulfils their potential. This outcome reflects our commitment to ongoing improvement and determination that the school continues to go from strength to strength”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IFtL’s CEO, Sarah Bennett, added: “This report highlights the excellent practice across Woodnewton - A Learning Community. The pupils’ exceptional attitudes to learning and behaviour are a credit to the children and school, and I congratulate all on this fantastic achievement.”