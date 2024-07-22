Pupils at Southfield School have once again been awarded a prestigious Eco-Schools’ Green Flag

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This academic year, students at Southfield School have once again received international accreditation for their exceptional work in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness amongst their peers.

The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, is now implemented in over 70 countries worldwide. In 2023-24, more than 1.4 million pupils attended an Eco-School in England. The programme follows a tried-and-trusted seven-step framework, that encourages young people to explore a variety of environmental issues before spearheading environmental action in their school and local community.

Since Southfield School first engaged with the Eco-Schools’ programme, accomplishments have included developing wildlife habitats on the school site, running a second-hand clothes sale and developing a school pond.

This year, pupils impressively built on these achievements by planting trees on site, signing-up to and promoting the Home Run sustainable travel app, and further developing wildlife habitats with the addition of hedgehog homes, bat boxes and insect homes around the site (thanks to funding from Kettering Town Council).

Southfield School's Eco Schools Green Flag Award with Merit

Speaking about their achievements staff memberDr Fordhamsaid, ‘students have put in so much effort with creating these exciting projects for the benefit of the environment’.

And pupil, Christabel (Year 7) stated, ‘Eco Club is also about working together as a team to save our environment. Since being in Southfield School Eco Club I have learnt that making small changes can have a big impact on society.’

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: ‘The Eco-Schools’ Green Flag is an international benchmark that demonstrates a commitment to fighting climate change and high standard of sustainable practice. Students and staff who earn this award deserve recognition for their dedication toward protecting our planet. Every day, they demonstrate that each of us can contribute to making our planet a better, more sustainable, place.’