Pupils across Northamptonshire raise money in festive fun run

Pupils, teachers and staff across the David Ross Education Trust have been dressing up, running and walking around their playgrounds to raise money for activities to benefit students at schools across the DRET network.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual ‘DRET Santa and Reindeer run’ kicked off on Monday 11th December and finished on Wednesday 21st December. This year, entrants could dress up as reindeer or as Father Christmas.

The trust had set a goal to raise £35,000 for its ‘Inspiration Fund’ and are delighted that they have already smashed that amount by raising over £42,000. Sponsorship by parents, carers and people from the local community have enabled pupils to participate in the largest ever Summer Camp; elite sports days with professional athletes and clubs; coaching from Trustwide sport specialists in hockey, netball, table tennis, basketball and football within school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils have also been able to take part in the Winter Cup Rowing Cup, Primary Cup, Spring Cup and Association competitions. They have been able to attend matinees at the Royal Opera House, the Albert Hall Nottingham, Derngate Northampton and the Primary and Secondary Music Festivals.

Pupils across Northampton took part in the DRET Santa and Reindeer run

The DRET Inspiration Fund exists to ‘create life-changing experiences for over 14,000 young people’ at school, offering students the chance to discover their potential by providing access to sports, music, culture and outward-bound activities.

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive Officer for the David Ross Education Trust said:

“This has been another amazing year for the Santa and Reindeer run.The Inspiration Fund has helped to create extraordinary musical and sporting opportunities for students across the Trust, which benefit our students enormously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to be able to offer state school students the kinds of life-changing experiences that independently educated pupils receive.

Pupils across Northamptonshire took part in the DRET Santa and Reindeer fun

“The Inspiration Fund helps us deliver these programmes to our students and I’d like to thank everyone who has dressed up, donated or taken part in the DRET Reindeer and Santa run.”