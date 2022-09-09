Proms date for Kettering school's brass band

The Bishop Stopford band members

The members of Bishop Stopford School’s brass band will play at the Royal Albert Hall at arguably the most prestigious concert series in the world.

The band has built itself an enviable reputation over the years. In March, the band performed at the regional level of the Music for Youth festival.

It was then selected to play at the finals in July at Birmingham Symphony Hall where they performed three pieces, one with a sixth form student conducting and one with a Year 7 student solving his Rubik’s Cube during solos in ‘Mission Impossible!’

The band is made up of all the year groups in the school.

Head of music Janice Armstrong said: ‘‘This is a huge honour for our band and a tribute to the hours of practice students have put in. They have worked incredibly together.’’