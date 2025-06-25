Principal of Kettering Science Academy joins National Women’s Mentoring Initiative

Brooke Weston Trust has announced that Jennie Giovanelli, Principal of Kettering Science Academy, has been selected to join the Fabian Women’s Network's Mentoring and Political and Public Education Programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flagship programme has been running since 2010. It was founded by educationalist Christine Megson MBE and by the UK’s migration minister Seema Malhotra MP. It provides women with networks and training so that they can succeed in politics and public life.

Christine Megson says, “Our core values are sisterhood, solidarity, and service. We highlight issues and policies that adversely affect women and find ways to create more equality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennie Giovanelli says the scheme will further her work at Kettering Science Academy: “One of the most valuable aspects of the programme is access to a network of leaders across public and political life who are shaping policy, systems, and strategy at national level. That insight and connection will directly benefit our work at KSA and across Brooke Weston Trust, helping us stay outward-facing, ambitious, and better connected to the wider landscape.

Jennie Giovanelli, Principal of Kettering Science Academy

“Over the next ten months I will be undertaking an exciting and wide-ranging set of opportunities. The programme includes training in strategic communications, public leadership, and influencing policy. It will strengthen my ability to advocate for inclusive, high-impact practice and bring that learning back into our work at KSA and across Brooke Weston Trust. It is about developing leadership that drives real change for the communities we serve.

“I am proud to be part of this year’s Fabian Women’s Network cohort. It has come at the perfect time for me, both personally and professionally, and I’m excited to learn from such a powerful community of women. It also shows what’s possible when schools and trusts invest in leaders who want to shape systems, not just serve them.”

Jennie’s participation in the scheme highlights the Trust’s ongoing investment in developing its leaders. The programme shares the Trust’s commitment to educational innovation and community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selection process for the mentoring programme is rigorous. Each year, four reviewers score written applications, with around 80 applications received per cohort. Jennie is part of cohort 14.

Christine adds: “Jennie brings expertise and understanding as a woman already in a senior position, but with a clear goal for her own future. Her willingness to share her skills and wisdom and to play an active role as a mentee is exactly what we welcome.”

Over ten months, mentees receive training in public speaking, dealing with the media, campaigning, developing and using networks, and personal branding. They also receive guidance on specifics such as using trade unions and pathways to become an MP, councillor, or trustee. Mentees are supported by experienced mentors and join a powerful alumni network of over 400 women. A speed networking event gives participants the chance to interview women from across public life.

Christine says: “All our reports and testimonies show that the programme is transformational for our mentees. We have some brilliant role models. Six of our mentees have become MPs, two are special advisers to Cabinet members, 80 have become councillors, two are council leaders, and seven have been mayors. One is a Police and Crime Commissioner. Twelve of our alumni have become CEOs of charities. One mentee, Kiran Gill, is the Founder and CEO of The Difference, an education charity that works with several Brooke Weston Trust schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennie’s involvement will provide her with access to influential women across public life, including MPs on Select Committees and senior leaders such as the NHS England Director of Cross Sector Delivery, who leads the ADHD Taskforce.

Christine concludes: “Jennie already has access to a range of women in positions of influence. She will be able to put views and ideas across to women MPs sitting on Select Committees. For example, one of our alumni is the NHS England Director of Cross Sector Delivery, responsible for leading the ADHD Taskforce. The Part 1 report commissioned by them is the first national public consideration of ADHD. Jennie can put forward case studies as well as her views and personal experience directly to the Director. Jennie will be meeting CEOs of MATs and shadowing an MP. Our alumni network and the Fabian Society have direct access to those who transform lives.”

Jennie’s selection recognises her leadership potential and Brooke Weston Trust’s ongoing investment in developing its leaders, as well as its commitment to educational innovation and community engagement.

To learn more about the Fabian Women's Network, visit: Fabian Women's Network | Politics | United Kingdom

For more information about Kettering Science Academy, visit: Home - Kettering Science Academy