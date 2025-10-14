Prince William School students raise funds for rural mental health charity

Student president Rufus Liverman and vice president Anisa Talbot organised the fundraising campaign for the Rural Communities Mental Health Foundation.

Sixth form students at Prince William School have raised around £1,000 for a rural mental health charity.

The students decided to fundraise for the Rural Communities Mental Health Foundation, which supports people within the farming community, because of the school’s rural setting.

Students were invited to dress up as something starting with the first letter of their name and they also raised money with a school bake sale, which took place on earlier this month.

Student president Rufus Liverman said: “It’s important to raise awareness around mental health particularly in rural communities where people can face greater isolation. Locally, there will be people affected by it or know other who are affected, so it’s good to be able to tackle something that is an issue is in this area.”

Vice student president Anisa Talbot said: “One of our Year 12 students suggested the charity because she is from a farming background so it’s something that is important to her. Because Oundle is a semi-rural area and there are a lot of farming communities locally, we felt it was a relevant cause for us to support.”

Donations to the charity can be made online at The Rural Communities Mental Health (RCMH) Foundation - JustGiving.

The whole school also supported the Young Minds charity’s national fundraising event Hello Yellow on Friday, October 10th, which is World Mental Health Day, with a non-uniform day, raising a further £1,000.

Prince William School is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.