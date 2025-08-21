Prince William School students celebrate exceptional GCSE results

Gabriella Glover celebrates her exceptional results with her parents

Students at Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating after achieving incredible results in their GCSE exams today (Thursday 21st August).

The Attainment 8 score is 48.8 (meaning the average grade is just below a grade 5)

The proportion of students getting both English and Maths at grade 4 or above is 74%

The proportion of students getting both English and Maths at grade 5 or above 51%

The school has also succeeded in narrowing the attainment gap between disadvantaged students and non-disadvantaged students, and those with special education needs or disabilities and those without, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring every student is supported to reach their full potential.

Top performing students from Prince William School include:

Students Leonie Smith (L) and Hazel Grove achieved fantastic GCSE results today

Daniel Saunders - 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 grade 7

Gabriella Glover - 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and a D in Additional Maths

Ash Wilkins - 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Evie Lenihan - 4 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 3 grade 7s and 1 grade 6

Evie Bradshaw - 2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and 1 grade 6

Daisy Boon - 3 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s and 2 grade 6s

Gemma Saddington - 1 grade 9, 5 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and 1 grade 6

Zanthe Livsey - 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6 and a C in Additional Maths

Imogen Ince - 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6 and a C in Additional Maths

Hazel Grove - 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s and 2 grade 6s

Izzy Bryant - 1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6, 1 grade 5 and 1 Distinction

Charlie Burgess - 1 grade 9, 3 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s, an A in Additional Maths and 1 Distinction

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “Our Year 11 students have worked incredibly hard for these fantastic GCSE results and they should be very proud of what they have achieved. Our staff are delighted to have supported them to achieve the very best grades they can and we’re so grateful for the support of their parents and carers, who also play a huge part.

“These students have excelled beyond the classroom during their Prince William journey, with opportunities and successes in sport, music, fundraising and many more. They have been fantastic ambassadors for our school and make us proud each and every day.

“Many of these students will be remaining with us as they begin A levels and other study programmes, and we look forward to supporting them in their ongoing learning. For those students choosing another path, we wish you all the very best for the future.”

Prince William School is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.