Prince William School in Oundle celebrates another year of fantastic A level results

Students and staff from Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating after receiving fantastic A level results today (Thursday 15th August).

79% of grades were A* to C and nearly a quarter of all grades were A* or A.

99% of students who have applied to university have secured places and 82% of have attained places at their first choice of university.

Some of the school’s top performing students include:

Prince William School students Ella Waring (L) and Abby Simms receive their A level results

Iris Stroh A*A*A

Ella Waring A*A*A

Callum Clipston A*AA

Ethan Hunt A*AA

High achiever Iris Stroh with her A level results

Abby Simms A*AA

Rory Swan A*AA

Charlie Wilson A*AA

Jake Armstrong A*AB

Emma Edwards A*AB

Rebecca Walker A*ABB

Rachel Walker AAB and A for EPQ

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Our students and staff should be incredibly proud of this fantastic set of results, which demonstrates the hard work and commitment they have invested in their post-16 learning.

“This year’s results day is particularly special for me as I joined the school as headteacher when this cohort started as Year 7 students, and so I have followed them through their whole school journey and watched them flourish into mature, well-rounded young people.

“I’d like to offer my heart-felt congratulations to the students and wish them the very best as they leave Prince William School to go on to university or the next step of their choice.