Prince William School in Oundle celebrates another year of fantastic A level results

By Joni Ager
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Students and staff from Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating after receiving fantastic A level results today (Thursday 15th August).

79% of grades were A* to C and nearly a quarter of all grades were A* or A.

99% of students who have applied to university have secured places and 82% of have attained places at their first choice of university.

Some of the school’s top performing students include:

Prince William School students Ella Waring (L) and Abby Simms receive their A level resultsPrince William School students Ella Waring (L) and Abby Simms receive their A level results
Prince William School students Ella Waring (L) and Abby Simms receive their A level results

Iris Stroh A*A*A

Ella Waring A*A*A

Callum Clipston A*AA

Ethan Hunt A*AA

High achiever Iris Stroh with her A level resultsHigh achiever Iris Stroh with her A level results
High achiever Iris Stroh with her A level results

Abby Simms A*AA

Rory Swan A*AA

Charlie Wilson A*AA

Jake Armstrong A*AB

Emma Edwards A*AB

Rebecca Walker A*ABB

Rachel Walker AAB and A for EPQ

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Our students and staff should be incredibly proud of this fantastic set of results, which demonstrates the hard work and commitment they have invested in their post-16 learning.

“This year’s results day is particularly special for me as I joined the school as headteacher when this cohort started as Year 7 students, and so I have followed them through their whole school journey and watched them flourish into mature, well-rounded young people.

“I’d like to offer my heart-felt congratulations to the students and wish them the very best as they leave Prince William School to go on to university or the next step of their choice.

Related topics:StudentsOundle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.