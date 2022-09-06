Prime Minister's award for Wellingborough pub landlord

The daily Points of Light award is gifted by the Prime Minister who recognises a volunteer and awards their inspirational and innovative achievements.

Chris O’Reilly has been the landlord of The Ranelagh Arms for 18 years and has gone on to collectively raise an extraordinary £160,000 for charity.

He has walked Hadrian’s Wall six times and even walked the length of the Great wall of China all in the name of charity.

Chris O’Reilly, centre, at the 2022 Wells & Co Pub Partner awards

This year the pub itself has won the award of ‘fundraiser of the year’ for the second year in a row in the Pub Partner awards hosted by Wells & Co.

This award recognises that the pub has gone above and beyond in its charitable fundraising.

Chris and the team at The Ranelagh Arms have donated a further £6,250 to Macmillan Cancer support.

Landlord Chris thanked his team by saying: “This is truly amazing and very well deserved. It shows how much your huge efforts are appreciated well done now far and wide.”

Points of Light has been a long-running scheme within the U.S and was established in the UK in 2014 as a partner to the US programme.