Primary school in Kettering transforms entrance with housebuilder’s floral donation

Richard Albert, Headteacher at Hayfield Cross Church of England School, and pupils with the planters donated by Bellway

Planters from a new housing development in Kettering have helped to transform the entrance to a local primary school

The three planters and three potted trees had previously been on display outside the sales office at Bellway’s Hanwood Park site in the town.

Now they are taking pride of place at the front of nearby Hayfield Cross Church of England School after being donated by the housebuilder – and pupils will get the chance to design signs to feature on the front of the planters showcasing the values of the school.

Both Hanwood Park and Hayfield Cross are part of the East Kettering Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), a new neighbourhood which is set to provide around 5,500 new homes at the south-eastern edge of the town.

Bellway Sales Manager Amy Hughes and Hanwood Park Site Manager Steve Beck met with headteacher Richard Albert and pupils as they delivered the three huge planters full of perennial plants and three decorative potted trees to the school.

The donation follows Bellway’s previous support for Hayfield Cross, which saw the site team at Hanwood Park create a new outdoor learning area complete with mud kitchen, vegetable patch and fire pit for pupils to enjoy.

Richard Albert, Headteacher at the school, said: “Hayfield Cross was delighted when Bellway contacted us during the Autumn term, offering to donate some wonderful trees and planters to the school.

“These were both welcome and timely, as the school was considering doing some landscaping to its front aspect. These have made an immediate improvement to the appearance of our school; we are very grateful to Bellway for their beautiful donation and for the previous support they have given the school.

“We can't thank the team enough, since commencing their building works local to Hayfield Cross Church of England School, the developer has interacted with the school on a number of projects and the hope is for more join-ups in the future.”

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Construction work is nearing completion at Hanwood Park and we’re proud to have delivered high-quality homes for the area. Hayfield Cross Church of England School is an integral part of the new community that is forming here and it’s been a pleasure to collaborate with them on this and other projects.

“Sustainability is a key priority for us as a business so it’s great to see that the school has been able to repurpose the planters to improve the appearance of their entrance area. They are also taking it as an opportunity to promote the values of the school and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the pupils’ designs.”