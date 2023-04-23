News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
18 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
18 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
20 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
20 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
21 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Pride as Kettering pupil's brilliant work to go on display at Tokyo art festival

Congratulations Lacey – a fantastic achievement!

By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

A Kettering teenager’s brilliant artwork will go on display at a festival in Tokyo this summer after she impressed in a nationwide contest.

Lacey Vanner, a pupil at Kettering Buccleuch Academy in Weekley Glebe Road, was named as a runner-up United Learning’s International Art Competition for her piece titled ‘Where Would I Be If I Was My Brain?’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The art contest, now in its 15th year, challenges students aged between 15 and 18 across United Learning to draw, print or paint an original piece of artwork and submit a high-quality digital photograph of the piece.

Lacey's work will go on display in TokyoLacey's work will go on display in Tokyo
Lacey's work will go on display in Tokyo
Most Popular

Year 12 student Lacey ranked in the top four out of almost 50 submissions and her work will now go on to be displayed at the prestigious International High School Arts Festival in Japan.

Lacey said: “I am really grateful for such an amazing opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Being able to call myself an international artist at the age of 16 is incredible. Thank you to my art teachers for being so supportive and encouraging.”

Josephine Sams, an art teacher at Kettering Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “Across the art department and our school community more widely we are all so proud of Lacey and this fantastic achievement.

"She is wholeheartedly determined to be the very best she can be and her win is testament to her hard work and dedication.

"We are looking forward to continuing to support Lacey in taking her skills and creativity as an artist from strength to strength.”

Related topics:PrideKetteringJapan