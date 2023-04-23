Pride as Kettering pupil's brilliant work to go on display at Tokyo art festival

A Kettering teenager’s brilliant artwork will go on display at a festival in Tokyo this summer after she impressed in a nationwide contest.

Lacey Vanner, a pupil at Kettering Buccleuch Academy in Weekley Glebe Road, was named as a runner-up United Learning’s International Art Competition for her piece titled ‘Where Would I Be If I Was My Brain?’

The art contest, now in its 15th year, challenges students aged between 15 and 18 across United Learning to draw, print or paint an original piece of artwork and submit a high-quality digital photograph of the piece.

Lacey's work will go on display in Tokyo

Year 12 student Lacey ranked in the top four out of almost 50 submissions and her work will now go on to be displayed at the prestigious International High School Arts Festival in Japan.

Lacey said: “I am really grateful for such an amazing opportunity.

"Being able to call myself an international artist at the age of 16 is incredible. Thank you to my art teachers for being so supportive and encouraging.”

Josephine Sams, an art teacher at Kettering Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “Across the art department and our school community more widely we are all so proud of Lacey and this fantastic achievement.

"She is wholeheartedly determined to be the very best she can be and her win is testament to her hard work and dedication.