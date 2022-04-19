Place at first choice primary school for more than 90 per cent of north Northants children

Children found out which primary school they're going to.

Almost 4,000 children across north Northamptonshire found out which primary school they’ll be going to in September today (April 19).

It’s the first year where reception places were allocated to primary-aged pupils specifically within the north of the county after last year’s local Government shake-up.

Of the 3,857 applicants, 92.7 per cent (3,576) were given a place at the first preference school. In 2021 this was 94.3 per cent for Northamptonshire as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 4.3 per cent of applicants were allocated a place at their second preference (3.8 per cent for Northamptonshire in 2021) while 1.5 per cent were allocated a place at their third preference (0.8 per cent in Northamptonshire in 2021).

North Northamptonshire Council said 98.5 per cent of applicants were allocated one of their preferred schools (98.9 per cent in 2021) and 98.8 per cent of applications were made online (up from 98.5 per cent for Northamptonshire in 2021).

Families who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website today.

Figures for junior school applications (Year 3), where there were 1,011 applications, showed 99.8 per cent of pupils were allocated a place at their first preference (99.5 per cent for 2021) while 100 per cent were allocated one of their preferred schools (99.75 per cent in 2021).

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I would like to pass on my best wishes to every pupil starting a new school in September and hope this is the start of an exciting new journey. Supporting all children in their education is a priority for the council.

“We continue to work hard to create additional school places across north Northamptonshire to meet the demand caused by our growing population, through building new schools and expanding existing sites across the area.”

Any parent can appeal, through the independent appeals process, against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.