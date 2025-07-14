Pupils at Pitsford School

Pitsford School is celebrating being shortlisted as Best Small School in the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year awards.

This is Pitsford’s third shortlisting in the last seven years, which shows how well recognised the school is for its excellence by a national body.

Pitsford is a school from ages 3 to 18, and prioritises small class sizes where every pupil is seen and known and allowed to flourish to be the best that they can be in the school’s lovely rural campus.

That Pitsford has been so recognised is even more impressive as the Independent Schools of the year noted that they had received a record high number of nominations. Pitsford’s powerful village feel, authentic sense of community and outstanding academic provision helped it to stand out in a crowded field.

Pitsford School’s Headteacher, Dr Craig Walker, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Small Independent School of the Year award by the Independent Schools of the Year Awards. This is a powerful recognition by respected figures in independent education that what we are doing here is rare, excellent and exceptional.

“Our philosophy of education is relational, personal and bespoke. Pitsford School is a school wedded to active and hands-on learning. We take immense pride in being a small independent school where we offer a very wide range of subjects, including three separate sciences, three modern foreign languages alongside our outstanding art and music provision.

“Academic excellence is our priority and our results are amongst the best in the county. At Pitsford every child is known and cared for and their talents and interests are identified, developed, cherished and celebrated.”

Set in 32 acres of parkland in Pitsford village, the school offers state-of-the-art buildings and facilities including a new sports centre with extensive opportunities for outdoor based learning for all Pitsford pupils.

Dr Walker added: “We still have some spaces for a September start and would welcome families to come and see us for a personal tour, or come to our next Open Day which is on Saturday 4th October.”

Finalists for the Independent Schools of the Year awards will be revealed in September and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

For more information contact [email protected] or visit www.pitsfordschool.com