Pineham Village Nursery thrives with 'Good' Ofsted Rating
The Ofsted report praises the nursery for creating a safe, nurturing environment that supports children’s development and learning. Key areas such as education quality, personal development, and leadership were all highlighted as strengths.
Darren Mellett, who recently took on the role of Nursery Manager, has been instrumental in driving improvements and a team culture focused on delivering excellence. “This ‘Good’ rating means so much to us because it reflects the passion and dedication of our staff,” Darren said. “Our goal has always been to create a place where children feel safe, supported, and inspired to learn, and we’re so proud of how far we’ve come.”
Parents have also noticed the positive changes, with many sharing their appreciation for the welcoming environment and passionate communication from the nursery team.
The nursery’s refreshed curriculum focuses on tailoring learning experiences to each child’s needs, helping them build confidence and curiosity as they prepare for school and beyond. This child-centric approach, combined with ongoing professional development for staff, has transformed the nursery into a hub of vibrant learning.
Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Pineham Village remains committed to supporting local families and playing an active role in the community. The team is determined to build on this success and ensure that every child who walks through its doors has the best possible start in life.
For more information about Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Pineham Village, visit www.ashbournedaynurseries.com or call 0800 699 0044.