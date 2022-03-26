Pen Green protest ahead of crunch funding meeting

The Corby children's centre is facing an uncertain future

By Kate Cronin
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 6:20 am
A previous protest when Pen Green's funding was threatened back in 2016

Supporters of a renowned Corby children's centre will march through the streets of the town on Tuesday ahead of a council meeting that will decide its future.

The Pen Green Centre is facing a funding cliff-edge that may see its annual grant from North Northamptonshire Council drop by 78 per cent.

The centre has been challenging the decision and this week held a Westminster meeting with Will Quince, Minister for Childcare, to argue the case for more Government funding.

On Tuesday (March 29) supporters of the centre including staff, governors, parents and childrenn, will march up and down Rockingham Road from 8.30am.

Then a group will move to the Corby Cube from 9.30am ahead of a special North Northamptonshire Council executive meeting which has been called to discuss the cuts and make a decision on the funding of Pen Green for the coming financial year.

The agenda proposes a choice of funding models that will see Pen Green lose out.

A message from Pen Green to supporters says: "We want to make our voices heard and need your help! If you can join us, please do, either outside Pen Green or at the Cube - every voice matters."

