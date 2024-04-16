Parents welcome to Kiddi Caru Day Nurseries’ Spring Open Day
Experience the magic first-hand as you explore their fully equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the warm and welcoming nursery team, and witness the joy of everyday activities at Kiddi Caru day nurseries and preschools, part of Grandir UK.
Kiddi Caru don’t just provide childcare; they provide a helping hand to nurture your little one through their individual journey. Their bespoke educational programs focus on four pillars of education: Environmentally Aware & Responsible, Active & Resilient, Innovate & Curious, and Confident & Effective; making learning accessible, flexible, and, most importantly, fun!
But that's just the start, their 'Me Model' ensures that every interaction with your child is filled with inspiration, encouragement, and empowerment. They nurture holistic growth and development, setting the stage not just for school, but for life.
Meals are crafted with guidance from registered dieticians, catering to all dietary requirements, including vegetarian and vegan options. With their traffic light system, mealtimes are not just safe but also exciting adventures into the world of taste. From varied textures to enticing flavours, they encourage children to try new foods, learn table manners, and make friends around the table.
Plus, each site has something different to offer: their nursery and preschool in Daventry is located in a beautifully renovated listed building, the Abington Grove nursery and preschool in Northampton have a garden for the children to play in, and their nursery and preschool in Rushden work with onsite sleep consultant.
With over 25 years of experience, Grandir UK is committed to providing outstanding childcare solutions to families just like yours.
Join in on Saturday, April 20th, from 9am to 1pm, at Kiddi Caru day nurseries and preschools across Daventry, Northampton, Rushden and Wellingborough. Secure your spot at Kiddi Caru’s National Open Day on the Grandir UK website today!
Let's grow together!