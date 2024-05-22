Outstanding! Kettering special needs school's pride after glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaders at a Kettering special needs school say they’re bursting with pride after Ofsted inspectors gave them the best grade possible.

Wren Spinney School was judged to be outstanding in all five areas after a two-day visit from the education watchdog last month.

A glowing report heaped praise on the school’s environment, staff, pupil behaviour and more.

Headteacher Joshua Gershwin-Williams said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the students and staff in our Wren family. Wren Spinney aims to give every student the best possible education, no matter what their learning challenges may be, and prepare them for adulthood.

Wren Spinney School staff celebrate the result

"This Ofsted report recognises the quality and expertise of our staff and because of that, pupils achieve exceptionally well.

“I know how hard everyone works and how committed the staff are to providing the best education and school experience for every student at the school. I also know how wonderful the students are.

"I’m delighted for everyone that their work has been recognised and I’m extremely proud of each and every individual involved in the school.”

All 87 of the Westover Road school’s pupils have an education, health and care plan. They include those who have complex needs including severe learning difficulties, profound and multiple learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, visual impairment, hearing impairment and multi-sensory impairment.

Ofsted found that the school, which is part of Creating Tomorrow trust, ‘has created an environment where every pupil is nurtured, valued and supported to be as independent as possible’.

They said that staff quickly form caring relationships, that pupils’ personal development is ‘exceptional’ and that the school has developed an ‘ambitious curriculum’.

It added that ‘expectations are high, no matter what pathway pupils are following’, that staff work well as a team and that pupil behaviour is managed ‘exceptionally well’.

Lead inspector Anne Maingay said: "Wren Spinney Community School is an exceptionally welcoming place for pupils and students to learn.”

Kevin Latham, chief executive officer of Creating Tomorrow, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone at the school on this glowing report.

"Creating Tomorrow’s mission is to develop ‘an inclusive community of learners building the skills and confidence to succeed in a changing world’.