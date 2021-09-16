Oundle School praised after 'excellent' inspection

Oundle School.

Oundle School has been given the highest possible rating after an inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

The day and boarding school was rated after a four-day visit in June 2021.

The educational quality inspection found the school to be ‘excellent’ for achievements and personal development of pupils.

The report praised Oundle pupils for demonstrating ‘excellent communication skills’.

The report also recognised their ‘research and analytical skills were exceptional’.

Personal development amongst pupils was reported as excellent.

The report found pupils demonstrated ‘an acute self-awareness and self-confidence founded on the strong pastoral support provided by boarding and wellbeing staff’ and were ‘passionate when regarding current social issues, including the need to respect those of different gender and race.’

It also acknowledged the ‘plethora of opportunities available to both boarding and day pupils’.