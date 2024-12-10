Oundle School named Sunday Times East Midlands Independent Secondary School of the Year

Oundle School has been named East Midlands Independent Secondary School of the Year in the 32nd edition of the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

The guide features the country’s highest achieving schools across the regions and celebrates not only the academic excellence of pupils, but the passion and dedication of staff and the imaginative and ambitious initiatives that result in top marks and prepare pupils for the 21st century.

Head of Oundle School, Sarah Kerr-Dineen commented: “I am enormously proud of Oundle School and deeply grateful to everyone who makes it what it is, especially our pupils.

"Being recognised by The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 is a wonderful acknowledgment of what a special place Oundle is. The strong, trusting and mutually respectful relationships between staff and pupils here underpin a culture where every individual is inspired to achieve highly and embrace the opportunities available to them, whatever their interests or passions.

"A very important part of why we flourish as a school is also the beautiful, dynamic town with which we are intertwined and the friendships we have developed with other educational institutions locally and further afield: our pupils always know they are part of something bigger than their everyday lives and look up and out to what lies beyond.”

Oundle School, located in Northamptonshire, is a renowned coeducational boarding and day school with a rich history dating back to 1556. The School became fully coeducational in 1990 and is widely recognised as one of the UK's leading coeducational boarding schools.