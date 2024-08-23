Oundle School (I)GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Oundle School are celebrating another year of excellent (I)GCSE results. This year, 30% of all grades awarded were grade 9, 53% were grade 9 or 8, while 74% were graded 9-7. Remarkably, as with last year, grade 9 was the most common grade achieved by Oundle pupils, with the average grade being 7.4.

In addition to the overall success, there were some exceptional individual performances. Eleven pupils achieved eleven straight grade 9s, amassing 121 top grades between them. A further eighteen pupils achieved straight grade 9s and 8s, while an additional forty pupils achieved straight grades 9-7.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, Head of Oundle School, commented: “We are immensely proud of the (I)GCSE results our pupils have achieved this year. These results reflect their hard work and determination alongside the support of our teaching staff and the wider Oundle community. We are greatly looking forward to welcoming this talented cohort back to continue their studies in the Sixth Form, where we are confident they will continue to flourish.”

This success follows last week’s outstanding A level results, when 28% of grades awarded were A* or equivalent, 66% were A* or A and 88% were A*–B. The vast majority of Oundelians secured places at their chosen universities, including seventeen who were accepted to Oxford and Cambridge.