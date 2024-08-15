Oundle School A-level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oundle School is delighted to recognise the remarkable achievements of its 2024 A level cohort, whose hard work and dedication have led to record-breaking results in this year's public examinations.

This year’s leavers have excelled, setting a new benchmark of success across several key measures. 28% of all grades awarded were A* or equivalent, with 66% at A*- A and 88% at A*- B. Notably, six pupils achieved four A* grades, while a further twenty-two pupils achieved a minimum of three A* grades, demonstrating the depth of talent in this cohort. Overall, more than two-thirds of all grades were either A or A*, with 44% of pupils achieving straight A*/A grades.

These outstanding results have enabled the vast majority of Oundelians to secure places at their chosen universities, including seventeen who have been accepted to Oxford and Cambridge.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, Head of Oundle School, commented: "I am immensely proud of our pupils and their achievements this year. These results are a testament to their hard work, resilience and commitment and the unwavering support of our inspirational staff. This wonderful group of young people have much to be proud of, not only for their academic successes but also for the significant contributions they have made to the broader life of our School. I wish them all the very best and look forward to hearing about their continued achievements as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."