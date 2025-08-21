Oundle School 2025 GCSE examination results
At A level, 21% of grades awarded were at A* or equivalent, with 60% A*A and 87% A*- B. The vast majority of pupils immediately secured a place at one of their chosen universities, including Oxford and Cambridge applicants.
Dominic Oliver, Head, commented: “I could not be prouder to be joining Oundle at a moment when pupils are achieving so impressively, not only in their exams but across the breadth of School life. That success owes much to the commitment of dedicated staff and the continued trust of families: I am eagerly looking forward to being part of this inspiring community.”
Adam Baragwanath, Deputy Head Academic, added: “Behind every single one of today’s 2094 grades lies a story of significant progress, support, care and, above all, unrelenting hard work from the entire staff body. These are exceptional results and I am looking forward to seeing this cohort continue to flourish in the Sixth Form.”