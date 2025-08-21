Oundle School 2025 GCSE examination results

School photo by Oleksandr P on Pexels

Oundle School is delighted to recognise the outstanding achievements of this year’s (I)GCSE cohort in public examinations. 31% of all grades awarded were grade 9, 58% were 9 or 8, while 78% were graded 9 - 7. The most common grade was grade 9, with the average being 7.6. Remarkably, seven pupils achieved straight grade 9s, 22 pupils achieved straight grade 9s and 8s, while a further 41 pupils achieved straight grades 9 - 7. These results break a number of pre- and post-pandemic records and are testament to the tremendous progress made by this cohort.

At A level, 21% of grades awarded were at A* or equivalent, with 60% A*A and 87% A*- B. The vast majority of pupils immediately secured a place at one of their chosen universities, including Oxford and Cambridge applicants.

Dominic Oliver, Head, commented: “I could not be prouder to be joining Oundle at a moment when pupils are achieving so impressively, not only in their exams but across the breadth of School life. That success owes much to the commitment of dedicated staff and the continued trust of families: I am eagerly looking forward to being part of this inspiring community.”

Adam Baragwanath, Deputy Head Academic, added: “Behind every single one of today’s 2094 grades lies a story of significant progress, support, care and, above all, unrelenting hard work from the entire staff body. These are exceptional results and I am looking forward to seeing this cohort continue to flourish in the Sixth Form.”