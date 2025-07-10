Oundle CofE Primary School launches new pre-school

Oundle CofE Primary School, part of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), is launching a new pre-school for children in the year before they start school, opening this September 2025 but available to sign up for now.

The pre-school has been designed to ease the transition into full-time education by providing a nurturing environment where children can grow in confidence, make friends and enjoy learning through play.

The setting includes safe, inclusive, indoor and outdoor play areas – including access to Forest School sessions that encourage children to explore. The curriculum is play-based, supporting early development in a way that’s fun and engaging.

With full-time and part-time places available, as well as a ‘school day’ option for full-time children, access to before and after school care and a nurturing learning environment, the pre-school has been thoughtfully developed to suit working families in the community.

Headteacher, Jo Griffin, said: “We are so excited to be opening Oundle CofE Pre-School.

We’ve created a special environment within a vibrant school community where pre-schoolers can feel welcomed and supported. It offers them an early taste of school life, helping to ease the transition when they move on to primary education.”

Led by experienced and caring staff, the pre-school offers a warm and inclusive atmosphere where every child is valued and encouraged to thrive.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, added: “With the Government’s expansion of funded childcare hours, schools will increasingly play a key role in meeting the ever-changing needs of families.

“At PDET, we’re proud that our schools are rising to this challenge with flexibility and a real understanding of what children and parents need. The new pre-school provision is a fantastic example of how we can offer early years provision that’s not only practical for families but enriching for children.”

Interested families are warmly invited to visit the school, meet the team and see how their child can thrive. Please visit their website for more information: www.oundleceprimary.org