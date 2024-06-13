Olympians join pupils for the EMAT torch relay ahead of Paris 2024
During the week, the EMAT torch travelled to each of the seven schools within the Trust where every pupil completed a mile by walking or running, clocking up a total of 5,000 miles – one mile for every pupil.
One of the schools was Prince William School in Oundle, where Paralympic archery double gold medallist Danielle Brown MBE talked to students about the importance of self-confidence and how to overcome a negative mindset. Danielle was the first disabled athlete to represent Team GB in an abled bodied sport and a 12-time world record holder
The Olympians spent time meeting pupils and cheering them on in their relay runs.
Chief executive Joshua Coleman said: “Our EMAT torch relay is a fantastic event, involving every one of our pupils across the Trust in a fun, sporting event. But what makes it truly special is for them to hear from these Olympic heroes about their journeys to success.
“We are incredibly lucky at EMAT to have a unique partnership with GB Olympians and thanks to this relationship, our pupils have enjoyed an unforgettable experience this week to meet these medal-winning Olympic athletes.
“I hope this opportunity will encourage all of our pupils to aim high in whatever they choose to do in life – and maybe inspire some Olympians of the future!”
Next week the Trust will host its annual Ability Games, a special event for our pupils with additional physical or communication needs. This will be followed by the EMAT Olympic Day on June 26th, which will bring together almost 400 pupils from EMAT schools and the Nene Valley Partnership for an athletics competition, with a special appearance from Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Tessa Sanderson CBE.