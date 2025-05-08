Ofsted report shines a light on ‘Exceptional’ pupils at Isham CofE Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A recent Ofsted report, published following an inspection of Isham CofE Primary School, was cause for celebration after it highlighted the ‘Outstanding’ behaviour and attitudes of its pupils and judged the school as ‘Good’ across all other inspection categories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), had a two-day graded inspection at the start of the year. During this time, inspectors reviewed all aspects of life at the school, from lessons to lunchtimes and everything in between. This also included conversations with staff, pupils, parents, trust leaders and other key members of the Isham school community.

The fantastic report that followed shone a light on the ‘exceptional’ behaviour of the pupils, and how this is enabled and supported by an ambitious curriculum, rich personal development opportunities and strong leadership and governance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia Meek, Headteacher, said: “While Ofsted is not the only measure of success for a school, we are so pleased that inspectors bore witness to the incredible behaviour of our wonderful pupils. This is testament to the dedication of our staff who work so hard to provide the children with the strong academic, social and pastoral support required to set them up for success in later life.”

Pupils at Isham CofE Primary School are celebrating a fantastic Ofsted visit

Highlights of the report included:

Pupils are happy and enjoy attending this school. They say they feel safe. Pupils talk with enthusiasm about school life. They are highly motivated to learn. .

Staff have high expectations. This includes for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). As a result, pupils concentrate on their learning and achieve well.

Parents and carers overwhelmingly value the work that the school does, a typical comment being, ‘Isham is a lovely school providing a safe and supportive environment for my child.’

The curriculum has been carefully designed and is ambitious for pupils, including pupils with SEND.

The school is ambitious for pupils with SEND to achieve well. The school identifies pupils with SEND quickly. Plans to support their learning are clear and teachers use them well. Pupils with SEND access the full curriculum

The curriculum provides many opportunities for pupils to experience the world beyond Isham. The curriculum provides opportunities for pupils to become responsible and thoughtful citizens.

Governors and members of the trust visit the school often. They understand the school well and hold leaders to account effectively. Their evaluation of the school’s strengths and areas for improvement is insightful.

Early years at the school was also praised for its ‘well planned activities’ that help ‘children learn to be curious, resilient and social’ and reading flagged as a whole-school priority.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, added: “It is wonderful to see Ofsted recognise how the children at Isham are being supported to flourish and thrive. This school is a valued member of our Trust family and I look forward to watching everyone there continue to shine!”

Reception places for 2025 are available at of Isham CofE Primary School, families are welcome to contact the school office to book a tour or speak with a member of staff.