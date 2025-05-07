Ofsted praises Kingswood Secondary Academy for ambition, support and inclusivity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingswood Secondary Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, has received a glowing Ofsted report following its most recent inspection, with inspectors praising the academy for fostering a culture of ambition, inclusion, and support for all pupils.

In their report, inspectors emphasised that “Ambition and high expectations underpin the positive and inclusive culture at Kingswood Secondary Academy.” This culture is not just a statement of intent but an observable reality throughout the school. Inspectors found that leaders and staff are dedicated to ensuring that every pupil – regardless of background or starting point – has the opportunity to succeed. As the report states, “Staff prioritise raising aspirations and reducing barriers so that all pupils can be successful.”

A key strength identified in the report is the academy’s work with pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The inspection team concluded that “The school provides excellent support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). It quickly identifies when pupils have SEND. Detailed information is shared with staff so that they can adapt learning activities, when necessary.” This proactive approach ensures that pupils receive tailored support from the moment their needs are identified, allowing for meaningful access to learning. Notably, the report affirms that “The majority of pupils with SEND follow the same curriculum as their peers successfully”.

Inspectors also praised the school’s wider educational offer, highlighting its focus on developing pupils as confident, responsible individuals. “The school’s curriculum is complemented by a rich personal development offer,” they noted, with strong pastoral care, leadership opportunities, and a well-delivered PSHE programme contributing to pupils’ broader development.

The report also commended the extensive range of extra-curricular activities available to students. “The school provides a variety of extra-curricular activities to support pupils’ wider development. Clubs develop pupils’ talents in sport and the arts. Further opportunities include the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme and the Emergency Services Cadets group.” These opportunities help pupils to build confidence, leadership, and a strong sense of community. Inspectors also highlighted that “The school council is elected to represent pupils. Members of the council gain leadership skills by helping to make decisions that improve school life for everyone,” and noted how “Sixth-form students act as role models in the school community. For example, they work with younger pupils as ‘reading leaders’ or ‘word warriors’.”

Principal Matthew Gamble responded to the report, saying: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the strength of our school community. It’s incredibly important to us that pupils not only achieve academically but also feel safe, respected, and supported every day. Our staff work tirelessly to create an environment where young people are happy to come to school, know they are cared for, and are motivated to give their best. That positive atmosphere is what makes Kingswood such a special place to learn.”

On the academy’s extra-curricular provision, Matthew Gamble added: “Our extra-curricular programme is something we’re truly proud of. Whether it’s through performing arts, sport, or student leadership roles, we want every pupil to find something they love, grow in confidence, and feel part of a vibrant school community. These opportunities help develop essential life skills that will stay with them well beyond their time at Kingswood.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwood Academies Trust, also praised the academy: “This report is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Matthew and his team. Their work to ensure every child has access to high-quality teaching, strong pastoral support, and enriching extra-curricular opportunities reflects the very best of what our Trust strives to achieve across all our academies. Kingswood is a fantastic example of what is possible when ambition meets care and commitment.”

The report follows a period of significant progress at Kingswood Secondary Academy, including strengthened curriculum planning, improved outcomes in examinations, and an increase in attendance and behaviour standards under its new leadership.