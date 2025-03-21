Ofsted Inspection Outcome “Rowan Gate Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection”

We are really delighted to share our latest Section 8 Ungraded Inspection. Inspectors said “Rowan Gate is a lovely school. This is the view of many parents and carers and pupils. It is clear to see why they say this. Pupils are exceptionally well cared for at this welcoming supportive school.”

Inspectors confirmed that our school has maintained the standards of the previous inspection result (May 2019 Outstanding) which is a testament to our loyal and hardworking staff, leaders, governors, teachers, support, admin and site staff.

“Staff know the pupils incredibly well. Their detailed knowledge of each pupil's special educational needs and/or disability enables them to provide precise support so that pupils flourish.

“The personal development of pupils is excellent. The school provides them with a vast range of experiences that prepare them well for their next steps”

“The school continues to provide a high-quality education across all of its sites. Staff have a united passion for pupils to achieve their highest potential. Their commitment to following the ‘Rowan Gate way’ ensures that all pupils experience a familiar and consistent approach. Pupils develop strong working relationships with staff. Pupils know staff will support them to learn and will look after them.”.

“The school fosters a readiness in pupils to learn with the resilience they need to achieve. The learning environment is carefully structured to suit pupils’ requirements, paying careful attention to any sensory needs. Pupils enjoy well-planned therapeutic activities. These provide excellent opportunities to develop pupils’ interaction and communication skills. Some pupils access subjects from the national curriculum at a level that is appropriate for them.”

“Pupils have extensive opportunities to engage with the local community. Trips and visits develop their understanding of the wider world. Some of these include local places of worship and places of interest that build their cultural awareness, for example the local museum. Pupils are involved in charitable activities. Lunchtime clubs broaden pupils’ learning, support teamwork and develop their understanding of different emotions. Pupils learn about healthy lifestyles, relationships, making choices and different types of families. They are taught about how to keep themselves safe. All of these experiences develop pupils as individuals and prepare them well for their next steps.”

“Staff feel well supported. They appreciate the effort made to reduce their workload and improve their well-being. The actions of school leaders to continually improve the school are highly effective. The governing body provides appropriate checks to ensure that all statutory responsibilities are fulfilled.”

Rowan Gate Primary school caters for pupils with additional educational needs and has 296 pupils on roll over five provisions. We support pupils with autism, severe learning needs and speech, language and communication needs. All pupils who attend this school have an EHCP (Education, Health & Care Plan.) Admission is via North Northamptonshire Council.

For further information, photographs, please contact our Acting Headteacher, Mrs Julia Coles, Contact: (01933 304970 between 10 – 2pm), Email: [email protected]