Oakley Vale Primary School hosts successful Community Showcase

The event featured a wide range of stalls from external agencies and school teams offering guidance on health, safety, learning opportunities, and community wellbeing.

Pen Green and Kingswood children’s centres provided information about support groups and offered interactive tactile resources. Public Health representatives shared advice on dental care and healthy living, while Northamptonshire Carers and Young Carers raised awareness and offered support. Adult Learning engaged children with craft activities and gathered parent interest in future courses.

Corby Library hosted creative autumnal crafts and shared books and information. Family Support Link provided guidance for families affected by drug and alcohol issues, and Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service offered support and information.

Corby Neighbourhood Policing brought a police car and riot van, giving children the chance to meet officers and explore the vehicles. The Fire Service brought a fire engine onto the playground. Active Communities organised archery, basketball, and badminton activities, promoting local wellbeing initiatives such as community walks.

School staff promoted their work and encouraged new memberships, highlighting the importance of parental involvement in the school community. Known for nurturing a diverse and inclusive environment, the school launched its Community Recipe Collection, inviting families to share their favourite recipes and celebrate the cultural richness within.

Principal Sarah Sanders said: “This event was a wonderful opportunity to bring families together with invaluable local services and celebrate the unique spirit of Oakley Vale. We are incredibly proud to support our pupils and their families beyond the classroom and to strengthen the bonds within our community. A huge thank you to all the staff, volunteers, and agencies who worked so hard to make this day such a success.”

The school also welcomed input from parents and children via a suggestion box. On the morning after the event, staff opened the box to find a lovely handwritten note from Elijah, aged 10, which read, “This school is amazing, I really enjoy being here,” highlighting the positive impact of the school community.

Located in the Oakley Vale area of Corby, the academy is part of Brooke Weston Trust, which oversees several schools across the region. For more information, visit: www.oakleyvaleprimary.org

