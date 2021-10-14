Novel idea sees Kettering school turn trailer into forest-themed library

Michael Piper with students at their new forest-themed library.

If asked to picture a library you probably wouldn't think of an old trailer, and you definitely wouldn't think of a something forest-themed.

But combine the two and that's exactly what you'll find at a Kettering primary school thanks to their novel idea.

Hall Meadow Primary School in Packer Road was gifted a decommissioned mobile unit in December, which had previously been used by Life Education Northants as their education room.

When it arrived it was a stark, white cuboid with twinkly lights and carpet inside - but fast forward 10 months and it's a library complete with a mural and their own version of Narnia.

Headteacher Cassie Bodman-Knight said: "The children are absolutely loving it."

When the trailer was gifted to them the school's library was indoors but, needing a new wellbeing room post-Covid, the space made way and work started to move the many books to their new outdoor unit.

Artist Michael Piper, who works with lots of schools, painted an incredible woodland mural on the outside of the trailer which is placed in front of trees.

And inside, thanks to the hard work of deputy headteacher Beth Renshaw and librarian Sam Greasley, the forest theme continues with their version of Narnia which is full of books and soft furnishings.

Children are now enjoying class sessions, book clubs and lunchtime visits there with the school replenishing books each term.

Mrs Bodman-Knight added: "It's a place where children want to go, a very relaxing and calm environment.

"We spent a lot of funds last year to improve the number of books we have.