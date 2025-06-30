Northants company named as Ambassador of local college as it digs in to help bridge skills gap in county

A leading UK-based vegetation management and landscaping contractor is helping to put arboriculture back on the map again by joining forces with Moulton College to become its first Ambassador.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kev Garfield, head of business support at VMS Ltd was presented the accolade during the Student Awards held at Moulton College on Wednesday 18th June, where 27 students were recognised for outstanding achievement.

The event was led by Principal & CEO, Oliver Symons with Kev Garfield, VMS and HM Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, James Sanders Watson both speaking during the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of accepting the award, Kev said: “It’s a great honour to be announced as the college’s first Ambassador. I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with Moulton College that will enable us to inspire the next generation and plug the skills gap, which is currently predicted to see workforce growth in arboriculture go down 1.6% by 2028.

Pictured is Kev Garfield (left) accepting his Ambassador award from Oliver Symons, Principal & CEO at Moulton College

“It was also a privilege to be guest speaker on the night, where I shared my own career experiences at VMS, while being open about my dyslexic journey which started at school.”

As part of the new partnership, VMS will sponsor events at the college alongside carrying out presentations and talking to both parents and students to help inspire those looking for a career in arboriculture.

Speaking of the partnership with VMS, Phil Wells, head of land-based at Moulton College, said: “At Moulton College we are lucky to work with a large number of employers who bring invaluable insight and sector knowledge to enrich our curriculum delivery and student experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our work with Kev has however been at another level. The commitment he and VMS have shown to supporting our current and future students and promoting career opportunities in the land-based sector has been incredible.

“We look forward to building on this in the coming months, inspiring more young people with Kev now recognised as our first Moulton College Ambassador.”