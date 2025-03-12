Northamptonshire schools unite for inclusion

Northamptonshire Schools' Inclusion Conference 2025, held at Brooke Weston Academy

"Humanity must be at the heart of everything we do. Everyone deserves to feel safe, seen, valued, and heard." (Nina Jackson)

On March 11th, approximately 200 educators from across Northamptonshire gathered at Brooke Weston Academy for the Northamptonshire Schools' Inclusion Conference 2025. The event, jointly organised by Brooke Weston Trust and the Northamptonshire Teaching School Hub, and themed ‘Rising to the challenge’, was backed by sponsors including The Difference and Great Oakley Estates, reflecting a shared local commitment to making education accessible to all.

Alexander de Capell Brooke of The Great Oakley Estate, in his opening remarks as a sponsor, highlighted how vital it is to weave inclusion into everyday school life. Dr. Andrew Campbell, CEO of Brooke Weston Trust, also welcomed attendees, expressing his hope for schools where every child feels they belong and have a voice.

The conference gave teachers and leaders a chance to connect and learn practical ways to build more welcoming and supportive schools.

Shaun Brown from The Difference delivers inspiring keynote to 200 educators from across Northants

The day began with a keynote from Nina Jackson, a passionate champion for student wellbeing, encouraging educators to look beyond test scores and focus on building strong connections with students. As Nina emphasised, "It's about the foundation of the relationships, creating the sense that every single person...is recognised for their unique magical ingredients."

Shaun Brown from The Difference, who gave a keynote about the challenges of ‘Lost Learning’, reflected later on that it was "positive to be seeing a local authority and an excellent teaching school willing and interested to invest in the professional development for school leaders."

Throughout the day, attendees took part in workshops that explored core strategies for creating inclusive environments. These sessions offered hands-on guidance on topics like creating effective support systems within schools, helping students with medical needs attend school, and promoting self-regulation for students who speak English as an additional language. Bennie Kara of Diverse Educators, in her workshop, reminded educators that truly inclusive education is about "making sure that all children are seen and catered for," and having practical strategies to support them toward successful futures.

Other workshops addressed specific needs and leadership practices vital for inclusion. Dumiso Mbelesi of Kettering Science Academy, who led a session on self-regulation strategies for EAL students, noted he "enjoyed the meeting of different minds talking about how we can be more inclusive of our students."

Keynote speaker Nina Jackson addressing attendees at Inclusion Conference

Attendee, Kate Jeyes, from Brooke Weston Academy found the day particularly inspirational, remarking that the workshops confirmed the school was "moving in the right direction" with its inclusive practices.

Martha Winterflood from Kettering Science Academy also led a session offering educators insights into the experiences of neurodiverse individuals and how to support them. "I'm looking at the challenges that people face as well as masking behaviours, which are common among females," Martha explained. Attendees also discussed how to build inclusive sixth form environments, examined what good inclusive leadership looks like, and considered what strategies are most effective for leading inclusive schools.

Attendee, Star Maguire from Vernon Terrace Primary School shared her thoughts on the day: "I thoroughly enjoyed the conference. Nina Jackson was a fantastic opening speaker, setting the tone for a great day. The lunch was excellent, and overall, it was a brilliant event - thank you!"

The event demonstrated the region's commitment to making education more inclusive and gave educators valuable ideas and fresh energy to support the success of every child.

For more information about Brooke Weston Trust, visit: www.brookewestontrust.org

For more information about Northamptonshire Teaching School Hub, visit: www.northamptonshireteachingschoolhub.org

For more information about the keynote speakers, visit: www.independentthinking.co.uk/speakers/nina-jackson/ | www.the-difference.com