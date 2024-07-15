Northamptonshire school celebrate Trust ‘Inspiration Awards’ 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kings Heath school wins ‘Academy of the Year’.

Teachers, school teams, volunteers and support staff have been honoured at the David Ross Education Trust Inspiration Awards, with Kings Heath school shortlisted for 5 awards and winning 2 awards for primary ‘Academy of the Year’ and a ‘Lifetime Achievement’ for teacher Clare Oelrich, who has been at Kings Heath as a teacher for 30 years.

The ‘Inspiration Awards’ are an annual event, now in its seventh year, giving staff and pupils the chance to celebrate and recognise the exceptional people working, teaching or volunteering at their school and trust.

The awards are live streamed via YouTube to all DRET schools so that staff can celebrate together. The trust has 2,200 exceptional teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and leaders across a nationwide network of 35 academies.

Pupils and staff proudly show their winning certificate

The Inspiration Awards are funded by sponsors’ donations, and proceeds go to DRET’s Inspiration Fund, which enables the trust to provide enrichment opportunities to 14,400 state school pupils across the country.

Kings Heath Academy was recognised by Ofsted as ‘Outstanding’ earlier this year, with Sarah Durbin appointed as substantive principal in the last academic year. Speaking of the win,

Sarah Durbin, Principal for Kings Heath Academy said:

“It is a true privilege to be given this award. Winning this as a school is a testament to our collective dedication, hard work, and commitment to our children and community.

'Thank you for this lifetime achievement award'

“It has been an incredible year for Kings Heath, together, we have achieved greatness and proven that when we work as a team, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”

Claire Oelrich, on winning the lifetime achievement award said:

"I'm so very proud to work at Kings Heath and serve the children and the community these past 30 years, may it long continue. Thank you for recognising me with this lifetime achievement award, it is very humbling to be rewarded for doing a job I love."

Stuart Burns, CEO for DRET said:

“Many congratulations to Sarah and her team. Kings Heath is a wonderful school, everyone has done exceptionally well and it is indeed inspiring to see the calibre of her team, giving their utmost to every child in their care.”

Pupils at DRET schools are able to access opportunities that are usually only available at fee paying, independent or public schools. Students can take part in sporting events and competitions, music lessons in school, talent and coaching support, bursaries and much more.