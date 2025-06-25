Northamptonshire parents invited to top UK grammar school for Open Day

Parents in Northamptonshire are being invited by a high-achieving UK selective grammar school to a special Open Day next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Grammar School (RGS) in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire is opening its doors on Thursday, July 3 (5.30pm–8:00pm) and holding tours around the facilities.

Boarders at RGS achieved 'exceptional' A-Level results last year - around 15 per cent higher grades than their day student peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is a selective state grammar school for boys aged 11–16 and also has a a thriving co-educational Sixth Form which, from this September, will be open to girls for the first time in 400 years.

RGS students achieve 'exceptional' results - especially boarders

In 2024, A-level results in England saw a 0.6 per cent rise in the number of entries awarded A* to -A from 27.2 per cent in 2023 to 27.8 per cent compared to 2023.

However, at RGS, Year 13 leavers achieved 48 per cent and boarders 63 per cent at A* to -A – a 15 per cent increase. At A*-B, day students were rewarded with 78 per cent and boarders a whopping 86 per cent and eight per cent higher.

Jon Scourfield, Assistant Head and Director of Boarding, said: “We’re extremely proud of all our Year 13s, whose dedication and hard work paid off to gain exceptional results which will enable them to like study at some of the most prestigious courses and universities in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also hope these results inspire the next group of RGS boarders to go on to achieve their true potential. These results are a testament not only to the hard work and commitment of our boarders, but also to the unique advantages of the boarding experience at RGS.

“Boarding offers students consistency, academic focus, and a strong sense of community - all of which contribute to their outstanding outcomes. As a state boarding school, RGS offers an affordable alternative to independent schools while maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence and pastoral care.

“We have a purpose-built boarding house, and our caring boarding community is focused on wellbeing and personal development. As one of the few state boarding schools in the country, RGS continues to prove that top academic outcomes and exceptional care do not have to come with a high price tag.

“We’re offering a tailored experience for families considering boarding - including parents and students based outside the area in Northamptonshire - tours of the modern boarding house, a look at the school’s academic and sports facilities, and the chance to meet current boarders and staff.”