Northamptonshire homebuilder helps spread festive cheer with Christmas cards for local school

A creative pupil at Hayfield Cross Church of England Primary School in Barton Seagrave has won a Christmas card competition organised by David Wilson Homes to help spread festive cheer to her family and friends.

The school, which is located near the developer’s Bertone Gardens development submitted a range of creative designs, including Poppy’s from Year 4, which was eventually crowned the winner.

Poppy’s design of a snowman surrounded by Christmas trees, presents, and festive hats was chosen by David Wilson Homes because it perfectly encapsulated the joys of the season and earned her an art set to further foster her artistic ability.

Aimee Hindwood, Year 5 Class Teacher and Art Lead at Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School, said: “This competition was a wonderful opportunity for the children at Hayfield Cross to spread some Christmas cheer. We are all very proud of Poppy’s design and we hope everyone enjoys receiving their Christmas cards as much as we enjoyed designing them!”

DWSM - Aimee Hindwood with Poppy and her winning entry and prize

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to team up with Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School to create these wonderful Christmas cards.

“We’d like to thank all the children who took part in the competition for their entries and we hope Poppy will take great pride in knowing she has helped spread festive cheer to her family and all her friends at school.”

