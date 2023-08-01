A major heritage project for Corby and the wider county delivered by University of Northampton (UON) has gained momentum after a recent gathering of like minds.

The Heritage Impact Accelerator supports practitioners in Corby and surrounding areas to deliver heritage-related educational projects, covering community heritage, natural heritage, industrial heritage, and heritage of the town’s architecture.

These projects – backed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund – include educational talks and discussions. The Impact Accelerator is directly informed by UON partner University of Bedfordshire following their successful project in Luton.

Suzanne Oliver in Corby.

The Corby Impact Accelerator runs alongside a Heritage Skills Hub for the county. This Hub will bring together heritage and education sectors to develop skills and forge partnerships.

To introduce the possibilities of the Northamptonshire Heritage Skills Hub Suzanne Oliver, UON’s Heritage Projects and Partnerships Officer, held a launch event earlier this month. Suzanne sums the day up and the tasks ahead: “We wanted to showcase just some of the possibilities for heritage, not just locally. We welcomed more than 50 attendees from the University and external bodies, including national, award winners such Historic England.

“It also provided us an opportunity to showcase to schools what is on offer to them in the county. We were also very pleased to hear from Amiee Gomez, one of Bedfordshire’s Impact Accelerator Practitioners who has recently received funding to develop her Hats to the Future project.

"This uses digital technology to educate people about Luton’s hat making industry and helped illustrate the huge potential for Northamptonshire heritage practitioners.

“Our next steps are to hold a series of information events in Corby to explain more about the Impact Accelerator and an application surgery session for heritage practitioners, established or not. I look forward to meeting and listening to you.”

Dates for the information events and application surgery session are below. Book here and email [email protected] if you have any questions.

16 August 10:30 - Corby Heritage Centre16 August 16:30 - Corby Heritage Centre17 August 18:00 - Online