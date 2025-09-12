Northamptonshire families warmly invited to Kiddi Caru nurseries Open Day
A selection of Kiddi Caru nurseries, which are part of Grandir UK, warmly invite families in Northamptonshire to discover exceptional Early Years childcare and education at our Open Day.
Step into our vibrant nursery spaces on 3rd and 4th October 2025 and experience the Kiddi Caru magic for yourself. See how we encourage children’s natural curiosity, stimulate their learning and nurture their unique potential.
Whether you’re just starting to consider your childcare options or ready to start searching for the ideal nursery, every family is welcome as part of our community.
What to expect on the day
Upon your arrival, you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team who will show you around the nursery and answer all your important questions. Here’s what you can look forward to:
- A guided tour of our warm and inspiring nursery space
- An introduction into our bespoke education programmes
- A chance for children to enjoy some of the fun, engaging activities we offer
- A look at our nutritious, seasonal food menus which are full of flavour
- An insight into how we help build children’s confidence and ensure their emotional wellbeing
Why choose a Kiddi Caru nursery?
At Kiddi Caru, we provide more than just childcare. We offer a place where children can learn, grow and thrive in safe, inspiring environments. With over 25 years of experience, our nurseries are trusted by families across the UK for delivering exceptional Early Years education led by passionate, highly trained teams. Each setting is rooted in its local community whilst being supported by the strength, knowledge and resources of our nationwide network. This unique balance ensures that every child receives the individual attention they deserve, while parents benefit from the reassurance of a trusted, established provider.
Open Day details in Northamptonshire:
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Daventry
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: Danetre Hospital, London Road, Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 4DY
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Abington Park
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: 473 Wellingborough Road, Abington, Northampton, NN3 3HN
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Abington Grove
- Open Day: Friday 3rd October, 5:00pm – 8:00pm
- Address: 54 Abington Grove, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4QU
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Grange Park
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: Wilks Walk, Northampton, NN4 5DW
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Rushden
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: 77 Park Road, Rushden, NN10 0LH
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Wellingborough
- Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Address: 22-24 Farm Road, Wellingborough, NN8 4UF
Book your place today to ensure you don’t miss out!
Book a visit here: Nursery Open Days | Events | Grandir UK