Northamptonshire Education Awards announce finalists
In a tribute to Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the finalists in each category were informed via a ‘golden ticket’ inside an NEA chocolate bar, with many posting their news on social media. The surprise and delight created by this unique campaign, produced by creative agency GIANT, added an extra layer of joy for the finalists learning of their amazing achievement.
This year’s finalists feature the best of the best of the education sector across the county. The Duston School, Northampton Academy and Wootton Park Academy are all up for Secondary School of the Year, while Wootton Park School, All Saints CEVA Primary School, Falconer’s Hill Infant School, Parklands Primary School and Badby Primary School are competing in the Primary School of the Year category.
Other categories include Headteacher, School Business Manager and SEND School of the Year, as well as subject specific teacher categories such as English and Maths Team/Teacher of the Year. Awards are also up for grabs for sustainability, STEM and a lifetime achievement award. The awards have received a Gold Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standard Council, signifying their commitment to fairness, transparency and independence in the judging process.
The awards, hosted by All Things Business, are preceded by the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards, also taking place at the County Ground the evening before, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett.
All Things Business Managing Director Ben Thomas said: “Since we began hosting these ceremonies celebrating the achievements of business and education in the county, we’ve always carried with us the idea that business needs education and education needs business. We’re proud to foster and facilitate collaboration between the two via the awards and have turned the events into two of the biggest nights in the awards calendar.
“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome one of the UK’s leading TV presenters Eamonn Holmes to host the education awards. I’m sure our sponsors, finalists and guests will be very excited about what’s in store on the big nights.
“This is an excellent opportunity to be a part of what promise to be two very special occasions. And, of course, we urge everyone to in the business and education communities to come along and celebrate the amazing achievements across these sectors.”
Russell Smith, Director at easipc, commented: “We’re so happy to be sponsoring the education awards. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to celebrate the great work being done by educators across Northamptonshire.”
See the full list of finalists below and book a table for the ceremony at the County Ground here: https://allthingsbusiness.co.uk/awards/
ENGLISH TEAM/TEACHER OF THE YEAR
Mrs. Ironmonger – Thomas Becket Catholic School
English Team – Northampton Academy
Joe Charteress – Wootton Park School
Joel Cooper – Wootton Park School
ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
Jack Bradbury – Northampton School for Boys
Eco Schools Team – Wellingborough School
Blisworth Community Primary School
HEADTEACHER OF THE YEAR
Laura Cichuta – Abington Vale Primary School
Beth Renshaw – Little Harrowden Primary School
Sam Strickland – The Duston School
Camilla Cassidy – Parklands Primary School
Jane Burton – Rushden Academy
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Sheralee Webb – Northgate School
Debbie Reeve – Northampton Academy
John Ditchburn – Guilsborough Academy
Sally O’Connor – On Track Education Northampton
MATHS TEAM/TEACHER OF THE YEAR
Sarah Price – Blisworth Community Primary School
Maths Department – Wootton Park School
Andrew Clark – Campion Secondary School
NURSERY OF THE YEAR
Rhymetyme Rushden
Woodleys Farm Day Nursery
Thorplands Nursery School
PRIMARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR
Wootton Park School
All Saints CEVA Primary School
Falconer’s Hill Infant School
Parklands Primary School
Badby Primary School
SCHOOL BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Sue Connor – The Duston School
Fran Hedges – Northampton Free School Trust
SECONDARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR
The Duston School
Northampton Acafemy
Wootton Park School
SEND SCHOOL OF THE YEAR
On Track Education Northampton
The Duston School
Purple Oaks Academy
STEM AWARD
Silverstone UTC
Northampton Academy