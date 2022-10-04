Northamptonshire academy trust launches pop-up menopause cafe for staff

A north Northamptonshire academy trust is set to hold its first pop-up menopause cafe for staff.

Pathfinder Schools, which has ten schools in the county, wants to break down the taboo around menopause and increase awareness of the impact is has on those experiencing it as well as their friends, family and colleagues.

The pop-up cafe is open to trust employees and volunteers of all genders and ages and will be held from 3.30pm on October 10 at their central offices in Greening Road, Rothwell.

Pathfinder Schools runs Montsaye Academy in Greening Road

Nina Adams, the trust’s HR manager, said: “Supporting those experiencing, supporting or leading individuals experiencing menopause and perimenopause is so important to us a trust.

"Our culture is rooted in encouraging open and honest conversations at work. We believe that without this we are unable to promote and protect the health and wellbeing of our colleagues.

"We are delighted to be able to put this into action with our first menopause event in October, hopefully the first of many.”

Pathfinder Schools runs Montsaye Academy in Rothwell as well as primary schools in Rothwell, Kettering, Desborough, Naseby, Rushton and Wilbarston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After implementing a trust menopause policy in March 2022, with the support of the University of Northampton and the Northamptonshire Diversity and Inclusion Group, Pathfinder Schools went on to sign the menopause pledge in June 2022. The trust HR team then set about planning their first menopause cafe.

Following the world’s first menopause cafe, held in Perth in Scotland in 2017, pop-up menopause cafes have been organised worldwide.

Rachel Weiss, founder of the Menopause Cafe Charity, said: “The menopause cafe is aimed at women and men of all ages who would like to talk about the menopause, to share their stories, experiences and questions, all made that little bit easier with tea and cake.