Northamptonshire's 13 highest-performing state primary schools of 2024 - based on new government data

Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:20 BST

Northamptonshire had more than its fair share of high-performing primary schools in the last school year, according to new official data.

The government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last week, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. Using this data, we’ve created a league table comparing state primary schools across the North and West Northamptonshire Council areas, based on how they did in one key measure - the the proportion of their pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 school year, who met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths.

We’ve included only county’s highest performing primary schools, also making sure also each one included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 13 schools from across Northamptonshire that climbed to the top of the list in the most recent school year:

1. Greatworth Primary School

2. Helmdon Primary School

3. Gretton Primary Academy

4. John Hellins Primary School

