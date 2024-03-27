Northampton primary school that gives pupils 'best start in life' rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton primary school, which gives pupils the “best start in life”, has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Kings Heath Primary Academy, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), is delighted with its recent Ofsted ‘outstanding’ grading, after an inspection in January this year.

The report says the school displays ‘outstanding’ provision in every category.

Ofsted inspectors remarked that the school “opens doors for pupils”, giving them “the best possible start in life”.

The report highlighted an expertly developed curriculum, identifying “exactly what pupils need to learn” and designed in such a way to link subjects together for pupils’ learning.

The report described how well pupils learn at Kings Heath, expressing they “love to learn” and are “excited about their future”, adding that pupils can access “endless possibilities, if they work hard and do their best”.

Remarking on pupils’ attitudes at school, Ofsted noted that pupils hold doors open for each other and that they are encouraged to take pride in their appearance, with their “behaviour and attitudes second to none” at the school.

Pupils are also encouraged to “walk like a scholar” with pride in their ability and aspiration to learn. Children learn Latin and they are encouraged to take part in debates. Nearly all pupils attend extra-curricular activities in the form of enrichment clubs, designed to reflect a pupil’s talent or interest.

One pupil told inspectors that “this school wants me to aspire to achieve everything I can and live a good life, with a smart job.” The school’s reading programme is highlighted as a key priority. Children with SEND (special educational needs and disability) are identified quickly and well supported, attending extra lessons in English and maths, with the report saying “pupils with SEND flourish and experience success.”

Sarah Durbin, principal at Kings Heath Primary Academy said: “I am so delighted for our staff, pupils, parents and carers and governors, who have supported us in achieving our ‘outstanding’ grade in all areas.

“It is an absolute pleasure to lead Kings Heath and see the children reflect our values of courage, respect, ambition and aspiration every single day. I know our pupils will go on to lead successful and exceptional lives.”

Director of primary education at DRET, Simon Rose added: “We are so proud of this great achievement by Kings Heath, expertly led by Miss Durbin and her team.

“We offer many congratulations in obtaining such a fantastic Ofsted report. It is brilliant to hear that parents and carers describe attending the school as a privilege. Very well done to everyone.”

Jolen Grantham, Chair of Governors, who was recently awarded National Governor of the Year agreed, sharing his own experience at Kings Heath: “Having seen the school transfer a vision into reality over the last six years, I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised the ‘relentless pursuit of excellence’ that takes place at Kings Heath every day.

“This outcome illustrates the power of a community working together – teachers, leaders, parents, children, the trust, and beyond – all working collaboratively with one central aim – to open as many doors as possible to give young people the very best start in life.

“For this community, this achievement represents an accolade for life; richly deserved, with an impact that will last for generations.”