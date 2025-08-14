Northampton High School GDST proudly celebrates an outstanding set of A Level results

An impressive 16% of entries graded at A*, 40% graded A* or A, and 72% A* to B. Six students achieved straight A*/A grades, and from a cohort of 47, 16 students achieved at least one A* grade.

In addition, every Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) undertaken by the 11 students in the year group was awarded at the very highest levels, with 100% achieving A* or A. These outstanding outcomes reflect the school’s strengthening academic profile and the distinctive advantages of a Northampton High all-girls education.

This success comes in a year when Northampton High School GDST has also been shortlisted for Independent Girls’ School of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Awards. The results are a testament not only to the students’ academic talent, but also to their intellectual curiosity, love of learning and resilience, all hallmarks of the school’s ethos of learning without limits so they can lead lives without limits.

The Head of Northampton High School GDST, Dr May Lee, commented: “It has been wonderful to see our students’ smiling faces as they opened their envelopes today and to feel the palpable buzz in the air. I am immensely proud of the excellent A Level results achieved by our Year 13 students this year, with 72% of all grades at A*- B, up from 68% last year. Many have secured places on highly competitive courses at leading UK universities, including Oxford, Durham, Edinburgh, Bristol, Nottingham, Leicester, Bath, East Anglia, Warwick and Imperial College London, and will go on to study an impressive breadth of subjects from Fine Art, English Literature, Classics, Computer Science and Medicine to Applied Psychology, Biological Sciences, Social Policy, Politics and Philosophy, Law, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Dietetics, Mathematics and Film Production.”

Dr Lee continues: “As we share in their celebrations, I reflect on a summer of extraordinary sporting achievement, with the Lionesses’ magnificent victory in the UEFA Women’s Euro showcasing the values of leadership, excellence, collaboration, optimism and respect - values that have inspired a generation of girls and young women to imagine what is possible. Our Year 13 students have embodied those same qualities throughout their time at Northampton High School GDST. Their results are the culmination of years of hard work, resilience and determination. Today we celebrate not just their academic achievements, but also the friendships forged, the memories made and the values they will carry into the future. The Class of 2025 leave us ready to shape their futures with unstoppable confidence, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make on the world - that’s the GDST Difference. Well done, girls!”

Dr Lee concluded: “I would like to thank everyone at Northampton High who, together, guided our young people to this tremendous success and inspired our philosophy of self-belief, ambition and being ‘10% braver’ in every endeavour. There is no contradiction between working hard with ambition and leading a healthy, balanced life, but you do need supportive, encouraging and trusted adults along the way. A fantastic job - well done!”.

At Northampton High School GDST, students leave not only with excellent results and a strong sense of purpose, but also with the confidence to be themselves and the skills to excel and flourish in the years ahead, supported by a global network of more than 100,000 GDST alumnae who serve as role models and career mentors, offering endless opportunities.

Northampton High School GDST is an independent school for approximately 500 girls between the ages of 2 and 18.

Northampton High School is part of the GDST (Girls’ Day School Trust). The GDST is the leading network of independent girls’ schools in the UK, with nearly 4,000 staff, and 20,000 students between the ages of two and 18. As a charity that owns and runs a network of 24 schools and two academies in England and Wales, the GDST reinvests all its income in its schools.

For more information, contact Sian Thomas, Head of Marketing & Admissions at Northampton High School GDST - 01604 765765 - [email protected]

