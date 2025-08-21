Northampton Academy celebrates summer of great results

Students and staff at Northampton Academy are celebrating after GCSEs were awarded across the country today.

After years of hard work in preparation for their exams, the school’s Year 11 students were rewarded with their grades. Three quarters of students (75%) achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and maths, while 18% of students received the top 7 to 9 grades in the two subjects.

Two Northampton Academy students, Felicia and Tamara in particular have been recognised by an exam board for being placed amongst the very best performers across the country in their Art, Craft and Design GCSE.

Other students celebrating particular individual successes, such as those with a raft of the top grade 9s, included:

-Felicia, who achieved ten grade 9s;

-Deborah, who achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s;

-Akshay, who achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 8s;

-Andreea, who achieved six grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7;

-Simon, who achieved five grade 9s, a Distinction* and three grade 8s.

These results follow last week’s A Level success, which saw students securing top university places and apprenticeships, including at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge and a host of other impressive institutions.

Felicia, over the moon with her results, said:

“Thank you to Mrs Green, Dr Fishwick, and Mx Skelton for helping me achieve these results. Special thanks to Mr Mann for helping me to improve my English grade.”

Akshay, who collected his results today, said:

“I can’t thank the support from the teachers enough, I am very excited for my next steps and looking forward to my journey through Northampton Academy Sixth Form.”

Deborah also said:

”I want to thank all my teachers for encouraging and motivating me, I am excited to start Sixth Form, and take the next steps on my journey.”

Simon commented:

“A special shout out to Mx Skelton, who encouraged me and helped so much in other subjects as well as maths. I have heard great things about Northampton Academy Sixth Form and looking forward to taking my next steps.”

Andreea took the opportunity to thank teachers at the school:

“Thank you to Mr Cook, Mx Skelton and Ms Butler who encouraged and pushed me and made me believe I could do it.”

Owen Jones, Principal of Northampton Academy, said:

“Days like today are fantastic opportunities for our students to celebrate the work that they have put into their education over a number of years. I would like to congratulate each and every one of them for the determination and grit they have shown – these qualities will no doubt continue to help them thrive as they embark on their next steps.

“I would also like thank our staff who have closely supported our Year 11s since they joined us in Year 7. These achievements are also a credit to their positive relationships with students and their commitment to creating an ambitious culture and curriculum for our young people’s success.”

1 . Contributed Deborah looking forward to joining Northampton Academy's Sixth Form in the autumn. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Felicia's mother celebrating with Felicia on her results. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Summer of great results at Northampton Academy Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Simon from Northampton Academy collecting his GCSE results today. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales